Why things are looking up for Hartlepool United in 2017, according to goal hero Padraig Amond

Goalscoring hero Padraig Amond believes it could be new year, new Hartlepool United in 2017.

The Irishman netted a remarkable volley in the 3-2 home win over Morecambe which saw 2016 come to a close with victory for Pools at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

And Amond believes the win, in which Pools played some remarkable stuff going forward, is a sign of things to come.

He reckons that the opening weeks of the new year could define the club’s season, hopefully in a positive sense.

“If we win out next few games it can put a totally different look on the league,” said Amond.

“We have a really good chance to push on from the position we are in.

“We need to be looking up in the league this year, rather than down.”

While, at times Pools were brilliant going forward, there were still moments where things got a bit ropey at the other end.

One look at the result does not tell the full story. Pools were easily the better side on the day.

But they scraped through to win by just the solitary goal, despite being three to the good at the break.

“The most important thing was getting the win,” he said.

“Everyone is disappointed with the manner of the second half performance – but we won. That is all we needed.

“The way the last month has been it is no surprise at all that we were a bit nervous.

“We stepped back a bit and invited the pressure, but we just wanted to win the game. By doing that we invited them on.

“But we finish the year on a high.

“A win is a win, no matter how we got there.”

Few goals will be scored this weekend better than Amond’s 10th-minute opener last night, no matter what level.

Reflecting back on the goal, the striker said: “I have taken a touch and then hit it on the turn.

“I saw every bit of it.

“I knew from the minute I hit it it was going in. It was like watching in slow motion.

“It was very pleasing.”