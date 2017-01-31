Wigan Athletic sign Hartlepool star Josh Laurent on two and half year deal

Hartlepool United have sold midfielder Josh Laurent to Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has joined the Sky Bet Championship club on a two and a half year contract.

It represents a great move for the Londoner and very good business for Pools, who picked up the athletic figure on a free deal on January transfer deadline day 12 months ago from Brentford.

Laurent was an inspired move by Pools.

While the QPR-schooled player had not made it at Loftus Road and played only once for Brentford, the powers that be at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium were convinced they had a prospect on their hands.

With Nicky Featherstone, Jake Gray, Lewis Hawkins and Michael Woods all playing so well for Pools in that department in the final third of last season, Laurent got only few opportunities, starting one game and coming on as a sub in two others.

But after impressing boss Craig Hignett in pre-season, the Eastender has been a regular feature this term, making 30 appearances, scoring his sole goal in the home defeat to hometown club Leyton Orient.

Wigan, battling relegation from the Championship, have been busy in transfer deadline day.

Boss Warren Joyce has signed Rangers goalkeeper Matt Gilks for an undisclosed fee, while ex-Sunderland midfielder Jordi Gomez has joined Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer

Gilks, 34, who has three Scotland caps, has signed an 18-month deal with the Championship side.

Gomez, 31, returned to the Latics at the start of the season after his release by the Black Cats.

The Lancashire club have also pulled in a reported £7million for former Middlesbrough forward Yanic Wildschut from Norwich.