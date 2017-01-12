Will Craig Hignett stick with two up front? The Hartlepool boss reveals all...

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says his recent switch to two up front might not be a long-term strategy.

All season, the Pools fans have been calling for the gaffer to partner top-scorer Padraig Amond with club captain Billy Paynter in a front two.

Strikers feed off goals and Podge is scoring at the minute so he is buzzing

And in recent weeks Hignett, who has stated his preference for a front three over a two this campaign, has done just that, with reasonably positive results.

But he says while it is working now, he has hinted that he could switch back to his tried and tested system longer term.

Although, it seems likely he will stick, rather than twist, when Pools visit Crawley Town this weekend.

Hignett, whose side surprisingly drew a blank at home to Grimsby last week, following on from netting five goals in two games, said: “We have switched it about and scored some goals.

“It is working for now.

“We will have to wait and see if that will work long-term.”

Meanwhile, the manager is full of praise for centre-forward Amond, who so far has nine goals to his name since his summer move from Blundell Park.

“It is going great for him,” he said.

“He has scored a couple lately. Although, I would have expected Podge to score last week.

“Strikers feed off goals so he is buzzing. There’s no problem with his confidence.”