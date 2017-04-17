Will Hartlepool be playing in the National League next season?

So Hartlepool United fans ...

Where will you be watching your team in 2017-18?

Will it be Coventry, Accrington, Chesterfield, Grimsby and Notts County?

Or will you be programming your satnav and trawling the country to new locations like Bromley, Sutton, Guiseley and Boreham Wood?

Pools are doing their level best to join today’s opponents, Leyton Orient, in moving from League Two to the National League.

There are a few familiar locations in the Vanarama, Macclesfield, Wrexham and Maidstone, examples of what can happpen to Football League clubs who can disappear through the trap door and never return.

Pools, without a win for six matches, have four games to save their lives. It is going to be tight, so here are the teams and matches to look out for.

Leyton Orient 33 pts, GD -34

Today: Pools H

Apr 22: Crewe A

Apr 29: Colchester H

May 6: Blackpool A

Up or down: Their fate could be sealed today.

A football tragedy or an example of a club imploding with ghastly management from the top?

It doesn’t seem like five minutes since the club’s owner was imprisoning the players for losing 3-1 live on Sky at Pools to interrupt their .

Unbelievable it was only 17 months and 312 managers later they are going to a worse place then a four star hotel.

They couldstave off relegation by winning today, but the drop is inevitable.

Newport Co 42 pts, GD-18

Today: Plymouth A

Apr 22: Accrington H

Apr 29: Carlisle A

May 6: Notts Co H

Up or down: Don’t bet against them.

Newport were 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two, yes ELEVEN, when Mike Flynn took over from that most popular of chaps, Graham Westley.

His replacement, Mike Flynn, bleeds gold and black, he’s a Newport fella, born and bred, and he’s inspiring a Ronnie Moore-style Great Escape.

The Welsh side will win two of those matches without a shadow of doubt, so they will finish the programme on 48 points, maybe more.

Pools take note.

Pools 43pts, GD -18

Today: Leyton Orient A

Apr 22: Barnet H

Apr 29: Cheltenham A

May 6: Doncaster H

Up or down: In grave danger.

Every interview we hear from a Pools player, or manager, it’s in “our hands”.

It is no lie, that’s for sure, but you would not be placing your last tenner on your beloved Pools staying up.

If Pools can’t pick up enough points from that sequence then they deserve to go down, sorry. Dave Jones’s side should get seven points from the possible 12.

Leyton Orient, bless them, are in terrible form, Barnet have little to play for but pride, Cheltenham are as bad as Pools and Doncaster already have their flip-flops and Ambre Solair packed for Cancun. There are other sun-tan lotions available by the way.

Hope Pools are not off to Butlins. No offence, Billy.

Cheltenham 44 pts, GD -14

Today: Grimsby H

Apr 22: Blackpool A

Apr 29: Pools H

May 6: Portsmouth A

Up or down: See Pools.

Like Pools, Cheltenham seem intent on doing it point by point. With boss Gary Johnson recuperating from heart surgery, assistant Russell Milton is doing a splendid job with a 3-1 win against Morecambe and a couple of draws.

They have two naughty awaydays but will view their last two home matches as winnable which would get them up to 50 points.

That should be enough, but you would think they would have to beat Pools or certainly not lose to them.

It’s going to be a nervy last few weeks at Whaddon Road.

Yeovil Town 46 pts, GD -14

Today: Crewe H

Apr 22 Grimsby A

Apr 29 Stevenage H

May 6 Colchester A

Up or down: One more win could do it.

And that could come today at home to Crewe who are doing their best to join the relegation fray.

Yeovil are in a Pools-style run of form, with a few draws and a few defeats.

Without a win in seven games, they have slid uncomfortably near the mire and should they lose today, they could fall into it, given the three games they finish the season with.

It could be a close, close call at Huish Park.

Crawley Town 49pts, GD -15

Today: Accrington A

Apr 22: Carlisle H

Apr 29: Cambridge A

May 6: Mansfield H

Up or down: Rank outsiders to be relegated

They may have enough points already, or just need one, which might be just as well given their run-in.

At the time of writing, all four of their opponents have designs on the play-offs though, admittedly, a couple are long-ish shots. You would rather be in Crawley’s spot than Pools’, but they are not completely out of the woods.