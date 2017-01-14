Wise heads out of reach for Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett understands the need to add experience to his side.

But, due to the market Pools are shopping in, he accepts he will be unable to do so.

Pools target Gary Liddle joined Carlisle yesterday

Hignett is looking to add at least another two new faces before the end of the January window, although those are likely to be loans, not permanent transfers.

And, as a result, Hignett believes Pools are unlikely to be able to add the experienced the League Two outfit require.

“We can look. But you don’t loan experience. You just don’t get good experienced players on loan,” said Hignett.

“We are looking.

“We know what we need, but we have to work within our means.”

One such deal Pools missed out on was 30-year-old midfielder Gary Liddle, who signed for high-flying Carlisle United from League One Chesterfield on an 18-month contract yesterday.

But the manager is accepting that is where clubs like Pools are at this time of the campaign.

Hignett continued: “Realistically we are looking at loans.

“We are not the only club like that. Others are doing it too.

“The hard bit is finding the men among the young players available.

“The last thing you want is to bring in a loan player, especially the way they are now, who just isn’t up to the job.

“You need players who have an idea what it is like to play at this level.”

Sean Kavanagh has already been signed on a loan deal this window and Middlesbrough’s Brad Fewster is likely to follow.

There have been outgoings, too, with Jake Carroll departing for Cambridge this week as well as Toto Nsiala to Shrewsbury.

Hignett say the duo may not be the last before February.

“There might be more outgoings than the two we have seen so far,” said the manager.