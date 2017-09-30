Woking 1 Hartlepool United 1: Pools secure hard-earned away day point

Hartlepool United continued their fine run away from home by claiming yet another hard-earned point at Woking.

Ryan Donaldson opened the scoring just before the half hour before it was cancelled out in the 45th minute by Jamie Philpot in what was an absorbing rather than entertaining encounter.

On the selection front Craig Harrison made just the one change from the side who were beaten by Eastleigh last week with new boy James Thorne coming in for Rhys Oates up top.

After a bright opening from the home side, Pools netted on the break.

Donaldson, who found space at will on the right hand side, ghosted in to nod a miscued Jonathan Franks volley in at the back post.

Totally in control Pools looked to add to their lead, with Thorne going close and Liam Donnelly's flicked header inches away from making it 2-0.

At the other end Scott Loach had to be at his sharp best to keep out Philpot, who had a low strike tipped wide.

The former Watford man could do nothing about the Woking equaliser, two minutes into added time at the break.

A corner from the right was guided home, via a deflection off Louis Laing, by striker Philpot.

As so often happens in football the goal just before the break saw the pendulum swing in the home side's favour.

But on the break Pools continued to pose a threat - Devante Rodney, on for Thorne, nipped in between defender and keeper to flick towards goal but it came off the outside of the post.

Harrison's men had to weather a storm late on as the pace of Bobson Bawling and physical presence of Inih Effiong, who hammered off the bar in the 92nd minute, giving them a few problems, but weather it they did to bag a valuable point on the road.