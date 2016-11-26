Wycombe 2 Hartlepool 0: Kashket brace sees off sorry Pools

A Scott Kashket double ensured Hartlepool United left Adams Park with nothing.

The impressive Wycombe Wanderers frontman, who was deservedly handed man of he match, netted with two smart finishes in either half, to send Pools back up the road with nothing to show for an abject performance.

Having dominated the early exchanges, barring a Lewis Alessandra effort from long range, the hosts edged in front on 24 minutes.

A mistake by young left-back James Martin, again preferred to Jake Carroll in a 3-4-3 formation, allowed a cross to come in from the right, and from close range Kashket gave Trevor Carson no chance.

Despite a more positive show after the break, things didn't get too much better for Pools. Ade Akinfenwa hit the post before Kashket popped up again.

A smart ball over the top opened up the Pools backline, which had been resolute to this point, and Kasket took his time before slotting home to end the game as a contest, 15 minutes from time.