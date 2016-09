Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hartlepool United fought back from a goal down to register their second League Two win of the season at Yeovil Town.

Nathan Thomas was the hero with two goals, including a stunning injury-time winner.

Nathan Thomas celebrates at Huish Park. Picture by GARETH WILLIAMS/ AHPIX

Have a view of the pictures from Gareth Williams from Huish Park