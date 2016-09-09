Yeovil-Hartlepool United: Glovers clash shows uncanny parallels with Boro trip

Hartlepool United’s visit to Yeovil is taking on parallels to last week’s trip to Stevenage.

Not unlike the assignment at Boro, Pools appear be facing a side there for the proverbial taking.

Yeovil will be looking at it and be thinking this is a good time to play us CRAIG HIGNETT

Yeovil are sat in 23rd place in the league – Stevenage were 22nd – and, like the Boro were, are hardly brimming with confidence.

Stevenage had conceded 12 in the previous three matches, while the Glovers have not won since the first week of the season, when they beat Notts County 2-0 before knocking out League One Walsall in the EFL Cup.

Last weekend, while Pools were shipping six goals at Boro, Yeovil were letting in three to Blackpool at home.

“Yeovil will be looking at it and be thinking this is a good time to play us,” said Hignett.

“We’ll look at them and think it’s not a bad time to be playing them!

“It’s who turns up on the day, the most consistent teams are at the top of the league it’s not always down to quality, it’s those who are consistent.”

Hignett has watched the Glovers already this season but says Pools can win, if they are “on” their game.

“I’ve seen them at Everton in the EFL Cup where I thought they looked solid and I’ve watched their match against Blackpool,” said the boss. “They are organised and work hard, we have to match that.

“They like to play with two big lads up front, Eaves and McLeod, and we obviously know all about [former player] Matty Dolan.

“I don’t think there is a great deal between the teams in this division, regardless of budgets, I think everyone is as much of a muchness.

“If you are on your game you have a chance of beating anyone, but if you are off it there’s a chance you could lose to anyone. It’s fine margins in this league.”