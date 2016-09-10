Yeovil Town 1 Hartlepool United 2: Craig Hignett hails Nathan Thomas and Pools

Craig Hignett saluted hero Nathan Thomas after the forward's injury-time match-winner at Yeovil Town.

Pools looked destined for a draw at Huish Park when Thomas received the ball out wide and cut in before beating Artur Kysiak with a curling left-footer which gave the keeper no chance.

Thomas had earlier brought Pools level when he got on the end of Trevor Carson's superb 67th-minute pass downfield after Matt Butcher had put Yeovil ahead.

"We'd have been happy with a point," said Hignett. "We were as lot more resilient than last week.

"But when you have someone like Nathan, if you stay in games that sort of thing can happen.

"He's done it twice today and he's won us the three points.

"I'm delighted for him, I'm delighted for everyone at the club - we took some stick last week and rightly so.

"But here, we can take some plaudits for the way we played."

It was a great response from Pools seven days after the 6-1 humiliation at Stevenage.

"I was delighted with the reaction we got," Hignett said in an interview with the club website.

"First half I thought we were solid, we went three at the back, something we haven't done before but I thought we looked safe.

"While we were not as attack-minded as we have been we looked solid.

"Yeovil put us under pressure in the last 10 minutes of the first half and we had to defend our box.

"I was disappointed with their goal but, overall, I have to be pleased with the performance.

"We went 4-3-3 in the second half and we looked a lot more threatening and looked like scoring goals."

Yeovil Town: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey, Butcher, Dawson, Dolan, Lawless (Whitfield 84), Hedges, Eaves (McLeod 77), Khan (Cambell 77)

Subs: Maddison, Mugabi, Ezewele, Copp

Goal: Butcher 56

Booked: Smith 75

Pools: Carson, Nsiala, Harrison, Jones (Alessandra 46), Magnay, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins (Deverdics 86), Donnelly; Thomas, Amond (Fewster 77)

Subs: Bartlett, Richards, Paynter, Heardman

Goal: Thomas 67, 90+2

Booked: Carson 40, Laurent 83, Deverdics 90, Featherstone 90

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Att: 2,749 (away 66)