Yeovil Town 1 Hartlepool United 2: Match report, Thomas wins it for Pools in injury time

Nathan Thomas scored a stunning injury-time winner as Hartlepool United bounced back from the Stevenage shambles.

Pools looked like clinching a point when Thomas collected the ball out wide and cut in before beating Artur Krysiak with a left-foot cracker.

Thomas had shown speed and a cool head to draw Pools level at Huish Park..

On-loan defender Matt Butcher had put Yeovil ahead in the 56th minute before Thomas got on the end of Trevor Carson's long kick to level 11 minutes later for his second goal of the season.

Much-changed Pools, operating a 3-5-2 formation, began smartly enough but the first half-hour featured little in goalmouth action, at either end.

Rob Jones, one of three central defenders, made a block from Kevin Dawson's shot after some neat Yeovil inter-play.

Nathan Thomas, up front with Padraig Amond, had Pools first shot in the 31st minute but his attempt from the outside of his left foot went wide of Artur Krysiak's left stick.

Instead of lifting Pools, it seemed to spur on Yeovil who had the better of the rest of the half, forcing a series of corners.

Trevor Carson made a good save with his leg from Ryan Hedges and dived low to his right deep into injury time to hold a free-kick from ex-Pools midfielder Matthew Dolan.

Pools were forced into a change at the break, Jones coming off with Lewis Alessandra coming on, Pools going to a 4-3-3 with Alessandra and Thomas flanking Padraig Amond.

Thomas drew a good save from Krysiak after a nice run and shot down the left in the 54th minute.

But Yeovil were ahead through BUTCHER in the 56th minute.

The Glovers won a corner and Pools allowed Butcher an age and plenty of room to turn and his shot from the edge of the area seemed to deflect past Carson.

But Pools were level in the 67th minute through THOMAS.

It was route one stuff as Carson's long punt upfield sent Thomas clear and Teeeside flier shows pace and finishes superbly from 16 yards under Krysiak.

Pools though they had an 81st-minute winner.

Thomas's shot was spilled by the keeper with Alessandra 'scoring' his first 'goal' for Pools but the offside flag went up, much to the sub's annoyance.

But when the winner came it was worth the wait, THOMAS beating Krysiak with his magic wand of a left foot.

FULL-TIME:

YEOVIL TOWN 1

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 2

Yeovil Town: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey, Butcher, Dawson, Dolan, Lawless (Whitfield 84), Hedges, Eaves (McLeod 77), Khan (Cambell 77)

Subs: Maddison, Mugabi, Ezewele, Copp

Goal: Butcher 56

Booked: Smith 75

Pools: Carson, Nsiala, Harrison, Jones (Alessandra 46), Magnay, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins (Deverdics 86), Donnelly; Thomas, Amond (Fewster 77)

Subs: Bartlett, Richards, Paynter, Heardman

Goal: Thomas 67, 90+2

Booked: Carson 40, Laurent 83, Deverdics 90, Featherstone 90

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Att: 2,749 (away 66)