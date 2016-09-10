Yeovil Town-Hartlepool United: I don’t care who scores says Padraig Amond

Padraig Amond would love his next Hartlepool United goal – or goals – to clinch three points.

But the joint top scorer admits he does not care who gets the winner at Yeovil as long as Pools win.

This time though I’ll take a 1-0 win in the 89th minute if it comes off the back of Barts or Trev’s head! PADRAIG AMOND

For all his desire to add to his two-goal tally following his summer move from Grimsby Town, Amond says today’s match at Huish Park is all about the team.

Pools are smarting from last Saturday’s collapse at Stevenage where the home side ran riot, winning 6-1.

“I’ve scored a couple of goals and could have had a couple more,” said Amond, whose goals against Crewe and Newport helped Pools fight back to clinch draws.

“But I think the big monkey off the back was getting the first goal.

“I’ve had a second but the thing I want now is to get a goal and we win.

“It’s all about making sure we get a good result.”

Amond says the Pools squad have put in a renewed effort into training at Maiden Castle this week and they are looking to carry that into the crucial clash with the Glovers.

And the 28-year-old would love to be a beneficiary by finding the net.

“It’s gone all right for me so far but there’s a lot more to come, hopefully starting this weekend,” he told SportMail.

Amond admitted there had been extra “bite” in the sessions as players who were involved in last weekend’s debacle attempted to keep their places while those not in the starting XI tried to force their way in.

“We’ve upped things this week in training,” he said.“It often happens on the back of a result like that, a bit more intensity and bite in training because there are places up for grabs.

“The gaffer made no bones about that – no-one from last week can have any qualms if he is not involved at Yeovil, simple as that.

“You train for your places every week, but this week it has definitely been the case.

“Sometimes when you are coming in off the back of a couple of wins it can be frustrating to the lads not in the team because there’s not a great deal you can do [to get in the side].

“It kind of picks itself.

“But when something like that happens, every place is up for grabs.”

Pools start today’s League Two programme in 19th place, just two points and four spots above Yeovil Town.