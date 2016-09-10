Yeovil v Hartlepool United: Six changes for Pools

Craig Hignett rang the changes for Hartlepool United at Yeovil Town today.
Hignett made six alterations to the side thrashed 6-1 at Stevenage last weekend.
Out went Adam Bartlett, Jordan Richards, Jake Carroll (injured), Michael Woods (injured), Nicky Deverdics and Lewis Alessandra.
In came, Trevor Carson, Toto Nsiala, Rob Jones, Josh Laurent, Lewis Hawkins and Liam Donnelly.
With three central defenders selected, a formation change looked plausible.
Pools: Carson, Nsiala, Harrison, Jones, Magnay, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins, Donnelly; Thomas, Amond
Subs: Bartlett, Richards, Deverdics, Allesandra, Paynter, Heardman, Fewster