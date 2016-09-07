Carl Magnay calls on Hartlepool United team-mates to pick each other up from Stevange mauling for trip to Yeovil

Carl Magnay insists Hartlepool United’s players must bury the nightmare of Stevenage and “pick each other up”.

Pools visit Yeovil Town on Saturday desperate to bounce back from the 6-1 humiliation at Broadhall Way.

Magnay led Pools with Billy Paynter relegated to the bench and Matthew Bates out with an ankle problem.

And the 27-year-old said it was up to the squad to lift each other on the training ground at Maiden Castle ahead of the match with the Glovers.

“We’ll have some good times this season and there will be bad times and Saturday was certainly a bad time,” said Magnay.

“But we’re team-mates, we have to back each other, stand by each other, pick each other up.

“We are a close bunch as lads but come match time we have to be more ruthless, nastier, more aggressive. It’s something that we must address.”

The defender said for all the players were embarrassed by the performance and scoreline , it’s an afternoon that can’t be dwelled upon.