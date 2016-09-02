Gateshead sign ex-Barsley striker Rhys Oates from Hartlepool United

Rhys Oates has left Hartlepool United to join Gateshead on loan.

The striker, who scored for Pools in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Notts County, has moved to the International Stadium on a month’s switch.

That Pools have let an attacking player go is no great shock, given boss Craig Hignett had brought in two forwards on loan this week, Bradley Fewster, from Middlesbrough, and Tom Heardman, from Newcastle United.

Oates marked his first start of the season in fine fashion, tucking away his opening goal of the season nicely at Meadow Lane, where he also led the line well in the second period after Billy Paynter was withdrawn at the break.

The 21-year-old, brought to Pools from Barnsley by then-boss Ronnie Moore, is set to make his debut for the Heed in their national League match with Sutton United at the International Stadium tomorrow.