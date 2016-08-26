Hartlepool boss happy with week’s training

After a busy run of matches, Craig Hignett has enjoyed the chance to spend time with his players on the training ground this week.

Pools were without a midweek fixture for the first time this season after a busy run of Sky Bet League Two and EFL Cup games, playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday since the new season got underway.

Hignett hopes Pools will have benefited from a week on the pitches at Maiden Castle ahead of the game with Newport County tomorrow.

Pools go into the game looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat to Notts County.

“It has been great, for one the players can get a good rest because we have had a lot of travelling early in the season,” said Hignett.

“We have done a lot of travelling, been away to Exeter and Crewe.

“It is nice to get a couple of home games under our belt now, Notts County last weekend and Newport County this Saturday.

“Then we are back on the road again for some big ones.

“With no midweek game, it has been good to get some work in and reinforce what we have been doing and we will see what happens Saturday.”

The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers forward knows all too well there are no easy games in this division, with Pools’ unbeaten league run coming to an end last weekend at home to Notts County.

Pools, 13th in League Two, are four places and a point ahead of tomorrow’s visitors - who drew 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra last weekend - and Hignett is expecting a difficult game.

He added: “We have seen how they play and watched their games, nothing will surprise us about it. They had a decent result against Crewe.

“They are a hardworking side, their set pieces are very good, delivery is good and will be a threat from them.

“Apart from that, everyone is much of a muchness in this league, if you are not on it then you can get beat by anyone but by the same token if you are, then you can beat anyone.”