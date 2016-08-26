Hartlepool boss looking to find the right balance

Craig Hignett admits he has to find the “right balance” between free-flowing attacking football and keeping it tight at the back.

Pools have scored seven goals in their opening four Sky Bet League Two matches but conceded the same amount too - leaving Hignett still searching for the right formula.

There is a happy balance to be made somewhere.

Newport County are the visitors to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off).

And the Pools boss is hoping to see his side get back to winning ways ahead of three straight away trips to Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy, and then Stevenage and Yeovil Town in the league.

“It has been a good week in training,” said Hignett.

“With there being so many games at the start of the season, you have to rest the lads up and get the legs back.

“But we have had the chance to do a bit of work this week.

“It remains to be seen what I will do Saturday but I do need to find a balance between playing open and attacking football and keeping it tight at the back.

“You can’t keep letting goals in and expect to win games, we have scored plenty of goals this season but let plenty in too.

“There is a happy balance to be made somewhere.”

Pools head into tomorrow’s home game with Newport on the back of the disappointing defeat to Notts County last weekend.

A close range effort from Toto Nsiala had Pools deservedly in the lead at the interval, but the away side improved significantly after the break, scoring through former Sunderland duo Louis Laing and Jon Stead.

Hignett knows his side should have taken control of the game after going in front, with a Matthew Bates effort against the post a turning point.

“Having gone in the lead for the first time I wanted us to kick on, a turning point was Matthew Bates when he hit the post, it was a good move,” said Hignett.

“If you go 2-0 up then it is a different game.

“After that we just sort of coasted through the game and didn’t impose ourselves.

“You could tell there was a goal coming for them the way we were going.

“Once you start the game in a certain way and sit off and not close down, then it is hard to get going again.

“We didn’t get going again but we had chances though and shouldn’t have lost the game.

“Overall, I was disappointed.”