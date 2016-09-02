Hartlepool legend Antony Sweeney returns to Pools as youth coach after retiring from football

Double promotion winner Antony Sweeney has returned ‘home’ to Hartlepool United after retiring from professional football.

The 32-year-old has been appointed as the new Youth Lead Phase Coach at the club’s Academy.

Sweeney had joined Gateshead in the summer following two seasons at Carlisle United, but the National League outfit have agreed to cancel his contract.

“I’m really looking forward to this new role, it’s exciting,” said Sweeney to the Pools website.

“It’s not something I was really expecting to be honest, having signed for Gateshead in the summer.

“But in football timing is everything and something has cropped up here which is just too good to turn down.

“I think when you talk to young players it can help to have the experience of having sat where they are now.

“Hopefully I can bring that to the role and continue the good work that has been done at the club over a number of years.”

While Stockton-born, Sweeney is an adopted Poolie having moved to the town a number of years ago.

The midfielder played 444 games for Pools between 2001 and 2014 having come through the club’s youth system.

He has now returned to take control of the development of the club’s Under-12 through to Under-16.

Sweeney takes over the role from Ian McGuckin who has been promoted to head of coaching as part of a reshuffle in the club’s academy.