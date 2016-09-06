Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett may change approach

Craig Hignett plans to look at the way Hartlepool United play in the aftermath of the Stevenage shambles.

The Pools boss takes his team to Yeovil this Saturday for a vital League Two contest - the Glovers are 23rd, just two points and four places shy of Hignett’s side.

Hignett stood through the 6-1 shocker at Broadhall Way, admitting he was “embarrassed” by what he witnessed.

While Pools will be strengthened by the return of a number of key figures, the manager said that he would look at their approach, not just the personnel.

“Is it a case of changing the way we play?” said Hignett.

“I like to play good football, expansive football, at times we did that against Stevenage and we were the better side.

“But then to lose in the manner we did, I have to look at myself and see if the way we play is the right way.

“Do we just bash it, make it ugly and get players who are not brilliant footballers but fight?

“There’s a happy medium between that and I might have to change the way I play. It’s for me to think about.

“I hate that way but if it means us being hard to beat and everyone doing their jobs then that’s the way we have to go.

“I’ve have to look at myself, look at the players and the players themselves have to look at themselves after a performance like that.

“It’s not nice losing and having the micky taken out of you like that.”

You anticipate Hignett will not deviate too far from the way his teams play the game.

And with the anger subsiding, the manager will be looking to lift his players ahead of the trip to Huish Park.

“We have to draw a line through it, there’s no other way of doing it, it’s happened.

“It’s no good me battering them because that won’t do us any good.

“We’ve got to pick them up and we’ve got to find a way of playing where we’re not conceding goals

“We must train well and put it behind us.

“There were some home truths said so let’s see what the reaction is.

“Yeovil will be like Stevenage, they will work hard with a big lad up front, a tight midfield.

“It’s a similar game but if we approach it thinking we are too good, the same will happen again.”

Hignett believes in his players but wonders if some took a win at Stevenage for granted.

“Whether it’s because we think we are better than we are, I don’t know,” he said. “We’re not and this is a wake-up call.

“If you go anywhere and think you are better than you are you’ll get done by anyone in this league.”