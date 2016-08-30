Hartlepool United brace themselves for any late Nathan Thomas offers

Hartlepool United will enter the final 24 hours of the transfer window braced for any bids for Nathan Thomas.

Pools are unlikely to conduct any permanent deals, Craig Hignett having declared himself happy with summer shopping spree.

Lewis Alessansdra, Padraig Amond and Nicky Deverdics have strengthened his attacking options, while Toto Nsiala has filled the void left by Adam Jackson’s return to Middlesbrough, despite a mixed start to the season.

If Hignett is to do any business through the door marked ‘in’ it is likely to be via a loan deal.

Unlike previous seasons, there will no longer be a loan window and no separate deadline day for loans.

Any loan deals must be signed, sealed and delivered by the end of the normal transfer window tomorrow night at 11.30pm – a couple of hours after Pools are scheduled to have finished their first Checkatrade.com Trophy tie at Notts County.

Hignett’s attention could well be focused on the exit door.

There will be a temptation to send out some of his younger players on loan to gain experience or regular football, or both.

Brad Walker, currently not even in the match-day squad, may be a candidate for a loan stint.

Hignett could well be fielding a call or two over players he will not be wanting to leave the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Left-back Jake Carroll has a number of admirers following an excellent 2016, but it is Thomas who is attracting considerable interest.

Rangers were linked with the mercurial 21-year-old in the summer, while a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs have kept tabs on the former Sunderland winger.

Thomas was at his irresistible best in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Newport County, regularly torturing the opposition.

But he also displayed a different side to his game against the Welsh side, getting back and doing his share of defensive duties with Pools down to 10 men following the sending off of Toto Nsiala just three minutes into the match at the Vic. “Nathan was brilliant,” said Hignett.

“The phone will ring if he plays like that.

“I thought the defensive side of his game was excellent and sometimes that does let him down.

“That dictates if he gets a big move or not.

“We had a chat last week about his role with the ball and without the ball and he has put it in.

“It was a great performance.

“When he gets the ball he scares defenders, he is rapid.

“While he’s a young kid still learning, he would cost money. He is a helluva player.”

Given his age, football upbringing and the fact he has added goals to his CV, Pools could attach a high pricetag to the man who only joined the club in January for an undisclosed fee from Mansfield Town.

Not since a teenage Luke James was frightening League One and Two defences have Pools been sat on a potential goldmine.

However, Pools will be loathe to cash in on a man who would be instrumental in any promotion campaign.

The next 20-odd hours could be interesting to say the least.