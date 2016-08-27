Hartlepool United-Newport County: Pools make one change

Craig Hignett: One change

Craig Hignett has made one change to his Hartlepool United team for today’s League Two clash with Newport County.

Right-back Jordan Richards took the place of Carl Magnay who was ruled out with a rib injury.

Ex-Fulham defender Liam Donnelly was called into the matchday 18 for the first time on the bench.

Pools: Carson, Richards, Nsiala, Bates, Carroll, Alessandra, Featherstone, Woods, Thomas, Amond, Paynter.

Subs: Bartlett, Donnelly, Harrison, Deverdics, Hawkins, Laurent, Oates.

Newport County : Day, Rigg, Myrie-Williams, Randall, Parkin, Jackson, Bennett, Bignot, Labadie, Butler, Jones.

Subs: Bittner, Owen-Evans, Sheehan, Tozer, Compton, Green, Barnum-Bobb.

