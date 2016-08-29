Hartlepool United’s Toto Nsiala will learn from red mist – Trevor Carson

Toto Nsiala will learn from his moment of madness which reduced Hartlepool United to 10 men.

Keeper Trevor Carson says the defender instinctively thrust out a hand to stop the ball reaching Newport forward Jon Parkin just seconds after Nicky Featherstone had put Pools 1-0 up at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Referee Andy Haines correctly red-carded the defender, leaving Pools short-handed to face the Welsh side.

“Toto has beaten himself up over it, he doesn’t need me to tell him,” said Carson.

“He was devastated after the game – he knows he let the lads down.

“But we all make mistakes, we’re human. Toto’s held up his hands and apologised.

“I think he owes the lads a few drinks for the effort they put in, lads like Woodsy who never stopped running

“He’ll learn from this I’m sure. Even if Jon Parkin scored from that it would have been 11 v 11.

“But he made a split second decision and there has been a double punishment, it’s not just been a sending off, they have scored from the free-kick [from Sean Rigg].

“When they scored again [from Parkin] it felt so flat and at that stage if you’d offered us a point I’d have bitten off your hand.”

Carson, who was today joining up with the Northern Ireland squad, told SportMail he was disappointed not to have kept out Parkin’s 27th-minute wondergoal.

“I could have done better,” said the 29-year-old who will miss this week’s matches at Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy and Stevenage in League Two.

“I got my glove to it so I should have saved it.

“I’d said that to Jon afterwards but he reckoned he couldn’t have caught it better.

“I’m big enough and ugly enough to know that I really should have had it.

“I save them every day in training and on another Saturday that might have hit the post and gone safe.”