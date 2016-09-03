Stevenage v Hartlepool United: Team news, skipper Billy Paynter left out

Craig Hignett left out Billy Paynter from Hartlepool United's starting XI for today's League Two match at Stevenage.

The Pools boss made five changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

Padraig Amond returned but fellow joint top scorer Paynter missed out.

Nicky Featherstone and Michael Woods resumed in midfield, with Nicky Deverdics regaining his place in a strong midfield.

Nathan THomas was also back in the starting XI after being rested at Meadow lane.

Another of the side's join top scorers, Carl Magnay, returned after injury and was employed at the centre of defence alongside Scott Harrison.

Matthew Bates (ankle) and Rob Jones (back) were both ruled out as was the suspended Toto Nsiala.

Pools were without Trevor Carson, who is away with Northern Ireland, but Stevenage fared even worse with four players away on international duty.

Stevenage included two of their new signings in their starting XI, Tyler Walker and Kgosi Ntlhe, while Pools new boys, Bradley Fewster and Tom Heardman joined Paynter on the bench.

Pools: Bartlett, Richards, Magnay, Harrison, Carroll, Featherstone, Woods, Deverdics, Alessandra, Amond, Thomas.

Subs: Dudzinski, Martin, Laurent, Hawkins, Paynter, Fewster, Heardman.