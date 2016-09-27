Little sympathy for Allardyce on social media

There was little sympathy for Sam Allardyce on social media as news broke of his departure from the England hotseat.

Fans took to Facebook after it was confirmed Big Sam had left his job as national team boss 'by mutual consent.'

Many people felt the former Sunderland and Newcastle boss had no-one to blame but himself.

"Greed pure and simple," wrote Michael J Ellison . "No sympathy for the bloke."

And Denis Kelly was similarly unsympathetic: "Another mercenary, no doubt," he said. " It ain't about the football any more."

David Green was relieved Allardyce had left the Stadium of Light before the scandal broke: "Glad he was gone when he got caught," he said.

Paula Holmes was a lone voice in suggesting Allardyce had been unfairly treated: "Entrapment of the England manager by the English press," she wrote.

Quite a few Sunderland fans would be happy to see the return of the man who masterminded last season's escape from relegation, however, with Rose Wharton among those suggesting a job swap between Wembley and the Stadium of Light could be on the cards: "Give Moyes the England job and bring Sam back to Sunderland."

Gareth Southgate will take charge of the national team in the short term, but fans were divided over who should be Allardyce's successor in the long term.

Andy Crake was hoping the FA would look to a younger manager, but thought they would probably turn to the man Big Sam beat to the job: "Eddie Howe or Sean Dyche have to be the favourites but it'll probably go to Bruce," he wrote.

Steven Short also thought Steve Bruce was the favourite for the job, while Peter Conroy was in favour of former England captain - and briefly Allardyce's successor in the St James's Park dug-out - Alan Shearer.

Glen Attwood, however, was unconvinced "Shearer would bore them to death in the half-time talk," he said.