Gordon brothers back for Hartlepool

Hartlepool travel to struggling Harton & Westoe CW on Saturday boosted by the return of several players.

Brothers Cameron and Euan Gordon are both back, along with Luke Naylor, Alex Marshall, Paul Moss, Rob Hammond and John Stephenson who were all missing last week.

Harton will have a strong squad available, but on the down side they have lost David Halliday and Josh Rodgers to Bedlington Town and Dale Wells to Ashbrooke Belford House.

They do have new players arriving though.

Kevin Gibson from the club said: “We have picked up striker Brodie Simpson from Boldon and we have Wess Brown back in the squad. Things are generally on the up and the mood in the camp is very positive.”

Ebac Northern League Division Two leaders Team Northumbria welcome in-form Billingham Synthonia in what looks a mouth-watering clash.

The visitors are without Steven Huggins who is injured with a hamstring injury, while Joe Hillerby is ruled out with an ankle injury.

However, Austin Johnston returns to the squad after five weeks out with a knee injury.

TN Head Coach Colin Stromsoy was disappointed with last week’s 1-1 draw at Easington, but drew positives from his team’s performance.

“I’m disappointed with the manner in which we drew, but the talk within the dressing room amongst the lads after the match was of what they needed to do next time, to prevent that from happening again,” he said. “They’re looking at what areas they need to get better at and aren’t looking at the result with their heads down.”

Billingham Town entertain Bedlington Terriers with a full squad available other than Stephen Oakley, who is still banned.

Easington Colliery travel to Esh Winning but are without new signing from Washington, winger Aaron Croft.

Norton & Stockton Ancients travel to Tow Law Town and are without central defender Liam Brown, who is expected to be out for a month.