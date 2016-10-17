Hartlepool let points slip away after twice leading by two goals

Hartlepool had to settle for a 3-3 draw at Harton & Westoe in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside League, despite twice holding a two-goal advantage.

Pool were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Andrew Blackburn in the fifth minute and Jamie Tumilty in the 73rd, but Harton’s David Graham pulled one back in the 78th minute.

Hartlepool regained their two-goal advantage with Tumilty’s second of the game, from the penalty spot.

Straight from the kick-off, though, Graham scored his second of the match, when his long-range shot from the half way line made it 3-2.

Then, Jason Presling headed home past Josh Noble in the Pools goal, for a share of the points, with just three minutes left on the clock.

Billingham Synthonia had a brilliant 1-0 win at Team Northumbria in the Ebac Northern League Division Two, to break the home side’s unbeaten start to the season and kept their own unbeaten start intact, at the same time.

Synners have now moved into third place, two points behind their title rivals, with two games in hand.

The all-important goal came in the 50th minute, when Max Craggs fired home from just outside the area, over goalkeeper Steven Munday and into the net.

Easington Colliery moved into fourth place when they won 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table Esh Winning.

Goals from Sean Smith in the 44th minute and Jack Pounder in the 51st minute, gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, but Alex Hird reduced the arrears on 73 minutes, but Colliery held on for the three points.

Norton & Stockton Ancients were in good form when they travelled to Tow Law Town and won 3-1, winning thanks to goals from Sam England (2) and James Malloy.

Billingham Town were resounding 5-0 winners at home to Bedlington Terriers. Craig Hutchinson hit a hat-trick with other goals from Luke Hogan and Mark Dixon sealing the rout.