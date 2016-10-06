Horden CW name dies as club becomes Darlington 1883 Reserves

Horden CW are no more.

The famous old club, who were forced to leave their historic Welfare Park home last season, have received permission to change their club name to Darlington 1883 Reserves.

Having been playing at Hartlepool’s Grayfields Enclosure since departing Horden, the team will be moving to a new 4G pitch at Eastbourne Sports Complex in Darlington when it is commissioned on Tuesday.

The league ground grading officers have inspected the facility and pass it suitable for Wearside League Level 7 requirement. Norman Stevens will remain as club secretary.

The club played their first game as Darlington 1883 Reserves in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League last night, and took Boldon CA to the wire before losing to the only goal.

Goalkeeper Connor Pearce made three excellent saves to keep his side in with a chance, but he was finally beaten with only a minute remaining as Tom West drove home through a crowded goalmouth.

Hartlepool’s game at Stokesley SC was abandoned at half-time because of a floodlight failure. Pools were leading with an only game by Jamie Tumilty when he went round the goalkeeper and netted after 23 minutes.

Billingham Synthonia maintained their challenge for promotion from the Ebac Northern League Second Division with a crucial victory at Stockton Town, who went into the game unbeaten.

There was never much to choose between the teams and it was not until the 81st minute that the deadlock was broken when Max Craggs converted a penalty.

Any hopes Stockton harboured of saving the game ended in added time when Craggs made certain of all three points with his strike from a narrow angle. Synthonia remain unbeaten themselves.