Adam Forshaw determined to avoid relegation hangover as Boro plot Premier push

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw is determined to avoid a relegation hangover when Boro return to Championship action next month.

“We want to get that winning feeling back, and play with a smile on our face,” said Forshaw, who could not prevent last season’s instant demotion from the Premier League. “I don’t want us to have any sort of hangover, and I’m sure we won’t. You look at the fixtures and it’s a real chance to get a good start – if we do that it sets the tone for the season.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has enjoyed the high-intensity approach in training from new boss Garry Monk, telling mfc.co.uk: “We’ve had a mixture a football, drills and doing the dreaded running at the end.

“But it has to be done, and it gives you a mental toughness you can take to the trenches during the season. For me, in seven or eight years around the first team this has been the toughest one so far.”