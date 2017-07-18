Britt Assombalonga reveals what Garry Monk said to him to make him sign for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough record signing Britt Assombalonga says there was only one club he was going to join after speaking to boss Garry Monk.

The striker became Boro’s latest capture after joining from Nottingham Forest for a huge £15million fee.

The frontman says Monk played a huge role in attracting him to Teesside, with the target instant promotion from the Championship after last season’s relegation woe.

Assombalonga said: “He showed ambition that he really wanted me, to work together, and the goal is to get back to the Premier League. I bought into everything he said.

“There was only one option and that was Middlesbrough.

“Promotion is the aim. It is going to be a big season and everyone is ready for it.

“All the players that are coming in, it just shows the ambition.”

Assombalonga scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for Forest last season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Asked how many he is targeting for Boro this term, he responded: “I’ve never set myself any targets of scoring throughout my playing career.

“I just go with the flow and get as many as I can. I’m not settling for a number. I just want to get as many as I can.”

Assombalonga is also looking forward to playing in front of the Boro fans at the Riverside, and believes they will have a big role to play if the club is to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

“We need the support if you want to go back to the Premier League and I think the fans will play a major part in the march,” he added.