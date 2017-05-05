Fabrizio Ravanelli new second favourite for Middlesbrough job

Middlesbrough legend Fabrizio Ravanelli has emerged as shock second favourite to be the club's new manager.

The Italian, who took the Premier league by storm with Boro under Bryan Robson, is alongside Ryan Giggs and Nigel Pearson at 10/1 with betway for the job.

Caretaker boss Steve Agnew remains as odds-on favourite to get the job on a full-time basis.

Betway’s Alan Alger, said: “While Steve Agnew looks a good thing to be appointed Boro boss on a permanent basis at 1/7, ex-player Fabrizio Ravanelli has sneaked into the picture at 10/1

“Ravanelli is joint-second in the betting with Nigel Pearson and Ryan Giggs, also available at 10/1. Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill could be considered at 12/1 and Roy Hodgson is next at 14/1.”

Ravanelli was manager at French side AC Ajaccio, but was sacked in November 2013 and has worked as a TV pundit since.

He scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Boro after his £7million move from Juventus, where he won the Champions League.