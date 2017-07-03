Garry Monk discusses how he’s assessed Middlesbrough squad and put things in place for signings

New Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk says he’s already putting things in place in a bid to shape his squad as quickly as possible ehad of the Championship campaign.

Monk has been in situ at the Riverside for a fortnight after being appointed as Aitor Karanka’s permanent replacement.

The ex-Leeds boss knows the Championship well, and is alreday looking at how he can get a squad together quickly that is capable of bouncing straight back to the top flight.

“There are many factors to consider but it’s about shaping the squad to what you need,” Monk told the club’s website.

“When you’re a manager you have to come in and assess the squad very quickly.

“I‘ve had many discussion with the ownership and the right guys that are in place. There are many factors to consider but it’s about shaping the squad to what you need.

“Football moves very quickly but that’s what I enjoy.

“We’re already starting to put that in place and we’ll get stronger as the summer goes on.”

Last week saw Boro’s first transfer activity, as Julien de Sart returned to Belgium on loan and Viktor Fischer left for Mainz on a permanent deal.

Monk has been linked with a big-money move for Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assomobolonga.

But regardless of who comes in, he wants the existing players to put relegation behind them as soon as possible.

“The best players, the best staff and the best people always respond with that determination to come back stronger than ever,” he added.

“We need to push forward, and everything is driving toward that.”