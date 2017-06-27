Keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos pens new Boro deal and hails boss Garry Monk

Popular keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has backed Garry Monk to be a success as Middlesbrough manager, after penning a new year-long contract.

The Greek missed out on Premier League action for Boro last term, despite playing a big part in the previous campaign’s promotion.

But he is relishing a fresh start back in the Championship under former team-mate Monk, as pre-season training starts tomorrow.

“We played together for a brief spell at Swansea,” said 38-year-old Konstantopoulos of Monk.

“Garry was a good leader then as captain and I’m sure he’ll be an even better one now as a manager.

“He’s the same guy, and he understands football very well.

“He has done fantastically well as a manager so far and he has the opportunity to continue that. I’ll be doing everything I can to help him.”

On his own contract, the former Hartlepool United star added on mfc.co.uk: “We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us but I’m hungrier than ever and ready to go.

“I have a great relationship with the Boro fans – they’ve given me so much and made me feel like one of their own from day one. I hope they are as happy as I am.”

Meanwhile, Boro have let midfielder Julien de Sart join Belgian First Division club Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old managed just three appearances for the Teessiders after joining from Standard Liege last summer. He also had a loan stint at Derby last term, playing nine league games and scoring once.