Middlesbrough handed fitness boost ahead of crucial Bournemouth clash

Calum Chambers is back in contention for Middlesbrough's crucial Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Loan signing Chambers was ineligible to play against parent club Arsenal on Monday night having been missing with a foot injury since February, but has trained this week and could be involved.

Full-back Fabio (knee) and striker Rudy Gestede (foot) are also hopeful of proving their fitness, but goalkeeper Victor Valdes (ribs) and midfielder Grant Leadbitter (hamstring) are out.

Provisional squad: Guzan, Konstantopoulos, Barragan, Friend, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Espinosa, Ayala, Husband, Fry, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Guedioura, Downing, Stuani, Traore, Fischer, Ramirez, Negredo, Gestede, Bamford.