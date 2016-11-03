Middlesbrough handed triple fitness boost

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has been handed a triple fitness boost ahead of this weekend's trip to Manchester City.

Marten de Roon and top-scorer Cristhian Stuani have both been declared fit for the match at the Etihad, while Grant Leadbitter could also be involved from the off, having played 90 minutes for Boro's Under-23s in midweek.

But the match looks to have around too soon for Daniel Ayala.

In his pre-match presser this afternoon, boss Karanka said: "Marten de Roon and Cristhian Stuani – both of them are ready.

"The only one who I think could miss out is Dani Ayala.

"The doctor told me he could be ready but we will wait and see."