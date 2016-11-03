Middlesbrough midfielder on England radar?

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw could be in line for an England call.

Reports in the Telegraph suggest interim England boss Gareth Southgate has been eyeing up the Boro man as a possible call up for the upcoming internationals against Spain and Scotland.

This news comes just days after rumours of teammate Ben Gibson getting the nod from Southgate.

In-form Forshaw impressed, along with Gibson and Jack Wilshere, in front of the watching temporary England boss, who was in the stands for last weekend's 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Riverside.

And suggestions are that Forshaw is in the manager's thoughts, although the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley still stand in his way.

Any England call would be the icing on the cake for the former Everton trainee, who has had a whirlwind season to date.

The 25-year-old has had to be patient for his chance on Teeside.

Forshaw watched much of last season's promotion from the sidelines, with the form of Grant Leadbitter and Adam Clayton limiting his gametime.

That carried on into the Premier League, with Aitor Karanka continuing to favour his tried and tested pair.

But injuries handed Forshaw the opportunity. And it's fair to say he's grasped it with both hands, starting Boro's last four games.