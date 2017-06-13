New Midlesbrough manager Garry Monk has a fantastic track record, says Neil Bausor

Middlesbrough are convinced they have the right man to lead them back into the Premier League.

That was the view of chief executive Neil Bausor after Boro unveiled new boss Garry Monk to the media at Rockliffe.

There was no sign of Boro’s chairman, and rock, Steve Gibson, who brought the 38-year-old to Teesside.

Gibson has made a habit of putting his faith in bright new English football figures, with Bryan Robson, Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate being notable appointments.

For all the football qualifications of that trio, none had managed a team and while Monk fits the ‘bright English figure’ description, he knows what he is doing as a boss.

The 38-year-old managed Swansea City in the top flight and took Leeds to the edge of the play-offs in the Sky Bet Championship.

“Garry’s got a fantastic track record, both at Swansea and Leeds,” said Bausor, who admits promotion, while the aim, will not be a given.

“His character and ambition, and his aspirations, align with ours.

“Culturally, I think the fit is very good for us as a club.

“That alignment of view and aspiration, and that ambition, really does fit together with us.

“We see Garry as somebody who can lead us forward and hopefully take us to where we want to go.”

He added: “Every season is important, but yes, clearly we’ve got aspirations of going straight back to the Premier League.

“Garry brings a wealth of experience and ambition, as well as commitment and hard work to this.

“We’ll all be working together to make our best endeavours to be as successful as we can be next year.

“It’s football, it’s not easy, and there are no guarantees.

“But we know in Garry we’ve got someone who can lead us, and lead that fight to try to get to where we need to be.”

Bausor said that while the club, who sacked Aitor Karanka back in March, were unhappy to lose heir top-flight status that they were looking ahead and not back.

“Obviously, we were disappointed with the results, and ultimately the relegation that ensued,” he added. “ But we are in a position now where we can look forward.”