Will Boro survive the drop?

Middlesbrough's odds to be relegated from the Premier League have been slashed by the bookies.

After suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Watford yesterday, Aitor Karanka's men have slipped to 17th place. Just goal difference separates Boro and a place in the top flight bottom three.

And as a result their odds have dropped from 7/2 to 9/4 with bookmaker BoyleSports.

Elsewhere in the relegation zone bottom-placed Sunderland are favourites to drop to the Championship, priced at 1/2.

Burnley (1/2) have also been cut from 4/6 over the weekend, following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Southampton, who themselves are just 25/1 to finish in the Champions League places this season.

Hull City (4/6) and Swansea (7/4) are also well fancied to finish in the bottom three.

Liam Glynn, of BoyleSports, said: "Middlesbrough suffered a defeat to Watford. Boro only have six points from a possible 24.

"As a result they are now 9/4 from 7/2 to be relegated.”

On the title race, he added: "Liverpool are currently 7/2 to win the 2016/17 Premier League. They may well challenge Manchester City if they can manage to record a win over Manchester United at Anfield and draw level on points with the Citizens and Arsenal at the top of the table."

English Premier League 2016/2017 - To Be Relegated

Sunderland 1/2

Burnley 1/2

Hull 4/6

Swansea 7/4

Middlesbrough 9/4

West Ham 5/1

West Brom 6/1

Stoke 15/2

Watford 9/1

Bournemouth 12/1

Crystal Palace 18/1

Leicester 22/1

66/1 Bar

2016/2017 Premier League Outright Betting

Manchester City 11/10

Liverpool 7/2

Arsenal 5/1

Tottenham 10/1

Chelsea 12/1

Manchester United 14/1

Everton 100/1

Southampton 300/1

Leicester 500/1

750/1 Bar

(EW 1/3 1, 2)

English Premier League 2016/2017 - Top 4 Finish

Manchester City 1/20

Liverpool 2/7

Arsenal 4/11

Manchester United 8/11

Chelsea 5/6

Tottenham 5/6

Everton 8/1

Southampton 25/1

Leicester 40/1

100/1 Bar