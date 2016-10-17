Will Boro survive the drop?

Middlesbrough's odds to be relegated from the Premier League have been slashed by the bookies.
After suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Watford yesterday, Aitor Karanka's men have slipped to 17th place. Just goal difference separates Boro and a place in the top flight bottom three.
And as a result their odds have dropped from 7/2 to 9/4 with bookmaker BoyleSports.
Elsewhere in the relegation zone bottom-placed Sunderland are favourites to drop to the Championship, priced at 1/2.
Burnley (1/2) have also been cut from 4/6 over the weekend, following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Southampton, who themselves are just 25/1 to finish in the Champions League places this season.
Hull City (4/6) and Swansea (7/4) are also well fancied to finish in the bottom three.
Liam Glynn, of BoyleSports, said: "Middlesbrough suffered a defeat to Watford. Boro only have six points from a possible 24.
"As a result they are now 9/4 from 7/2 to be relegated.”
On the title race, he added: "Liverpool are currently 7/2 to win the 2016/17 Premier League. They may well challenge Manchester City if they can manage to record a win over Manchester United at Anfield and draw level on points with the Citizens and Arsenal at the top of the table."
English Premier League 2016/2017 - To Be Relegated
Sunderland 1/2
Burnley 1/2
Hull 4/6
Swansea 7/4
Middlesbrough 9/4
West Ham 5/1
West Brom 6/1
Stoke 15/2
Watford 9/1
Bournemouth 12/1
Crystal Palace 18/1
Leicester 22/1
66/1 Bar
2016/2017 Premier League Outright Betting
Manchester City 11/10
Liverpool 7/2
Arsenal 5/1
Tottenham 10/1
Chelsea 12/1
Manchester United 14/1
Everton 100/1
Southampton 300/1
Leicester 500/1
750/1 Bar
(EW 1/3 1, 2)
English Premier League 2016/2017 - Top 4 Finish
Manchester City 1/20
Liverpool 2/7
Arsenal 4/11
Manchester United 8/11
Chelsea 5/6
Tottenham 5/6
Everton 8/1
Southampton 25/1
Leicester 40/1
100/1 Bar