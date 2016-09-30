Bet on Millers not beating Newcastle since 1963

Rotherham’s recent performances have left them scrambling around the Championship’s nether regions where their situation is worse than it was 12 months ago.

According to bettingexpert.com, after nine league matches last season, the Millers had accumulated just eight points; prior to Tuesday’s duel at Huddersfield (Rotherham’s tenth game of the season), their tally totalled six.

Despite enjoying home advantage on Saturday, therefore, Rotherham’s poor home displays account for their status as 21/5 underdogs (Betway) to overhaul Newcastle United (7/10, Betfred) at the New York Stadium.

Newcastle last lost a league match to Saturday’s opponents in April 1963 and, certainly amongst bookies, there’s little sense that Rotherham can improve upon that record this weekend.

However, considering Newcastle’s unpredictability, cautious folks might be inclined to take Unibet’s 29/10 odds chalked against the stalemate as insurance, despite the widespread support for a Newcastle victory across a variety of markets.

Yet Rotherham need the points and backers expecting them to secure at least one can get 11/2 (Paddy Power) against both halves ending all-square.

However, this is a contest Newcastle should win with plenty to spare (though where have we heard that before?) and if they can get their noses in front (they’re 4/9 at 188bet to open the scoring), they should wrap the three points up.

Rafa Benitez’s men are 8/5 to win when kicking off with a one-goal deficit and 11/1 (Paddy Power) to register an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Sunderland start a league match as favourites for the first time this season when they host West Brom on Saturday, Betway pricing them at 8/5 to win.

, with Albion offered at 2/1 by Betfred.

Yet note should be taken of research completed by the match stats team at bettingexpert.com which shows that following a run of 13 consecutive league duels involving the pair between 2006-14, only one of which ended as a draw, three of their last four meetings have finished with honours even. Saturday’s contest also promises to be close contest, a conclusion which enhances the appeal of 888sport’s 12/5 posted against the stalemate.

Indeed, the belief that Saturday’s duel will be tight is strengthened by an examination of the correct score market where the most well-backed outcome is a 1-1 draw, priced at 11/2 by bet365.

Sunderland’s need for points requires no further explanation here, but bookies deem the man most likely to send them on their way to a first win of the campaign is Jermain Defoe, quoted at 9/5 (Unibet) to score at any time. The Black Cats are 3/1 (Ladbrokes) to win without conceding and 7/1 with 888sport to secure a 1-0 victory.

