EFL Cup draw: Newcastle United away to Hull City

Newcastle United have been drawn away to Hull City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.
Rafa Benitez’s side beat Preston North End 6-0 at St James’s Park on Tuesday night and their reward is a trip to the KCOM Stadium.
The tie also means a swift return to Hull for Mohammed Diame, signed from the Premier League outfit for £4.5million in the summer.
Diame netted two goals against Preston, who entertain Championship leaders Newcastle at Deepdale on Saturday. The quarter-final will be played in the last week of November.
Elsewhere in the draw, Arsenal will host Sunderland’s conquerers, Southampton, while in another all-Premier tie, West Ham will visit Manchester United.
Leeds United, the other surviving Championship club, will visit Liverpool
EFL CUP DRAW
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Hull v Newcastle
Arsenal v Southampton
Ties to be played November 29-30.