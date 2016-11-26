Grant Hanley reveals why he was 'desperate' to quit Blackburn and move to Newcastle

Grant Hanley has revealed why he was "desperate" to join Newcastle United.

Hanley joined from this afternoon's Championship opponents Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

The £5million defender had spent the previous eight years at Ewood Park.

READ MORE: Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle explains THAT gesture towards Leeds fans

Asked about his move to Newcastle, the 25-year-old said: "You find that in football, time does go by quickly.

"I think back to the time I made my (Blackburn) debut to the time I left and it seems to have flown by.

"You've got to make the most of it when you've got the opportunity.

"Those kind of chances don't come by very often, and if they do, they're a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing.

"It was something I was desperate to happen, and although it took a bit longer than I'd have liked, we eventually got there in the end.

"It's a massive, massive club. You only need to look at the fanbase every week. It's unbelievable."

Hanley fondly remembers his time at Blackburn, who are struggling in the league this season.

The Scotland international added: "I've not got a bad word to say about Blackburn.

"There's good people there. The staff are brilliant, and it's a good place to go in and do your work every day."

Follow our live blog from this afternoon's home game against Blackburn Rovers here