Isaac Hayden reflects on a memorable week at Newcastle

Isaac Hayden is looking for Newcastle United to end the season on a high – by claiming the Championship title.

Rafa Benitez’s side are just a point behind Brighton and Hove Albion with one game left to play.

Newcastle closed the gap on the league leaders, beaten by Bristol City, with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Friday night.

And the midfielder – who scored at the Cardiff City Stadium – wants to give fans a fitting “send off” against Barnsley at St James’s Park on Sunday.

“We have done our job gaining the two wins,” said the 22-year-old.

“We have a whole week to prepare for the Barnsley game, hopefully give the season a nice send off to for our fans and then prepare for the Premier League.

“It was quite nice even for this week after the Preston game, knowing we had got over the line and heading to Cardiff knowing we were up.

“That was nice. We have had a bounce in our step. We got the three points at Cardiff as well and it was nice.”

United secured promotion a week ago with a 4-1 home win over Preston North End.

“You always knew there was pressure,” said Hayden. “We didn’t want to wait another game.

“We showed we could handle that pressure. We handled the pressure, even when we were level with Preston. We got the job done and then enjoyed the trip to Cardiff.

“After the last game, it will be about resting and recovering.

“Overall, we have a young squad, people can easily forget that. There is plenty of time for us all to improve, and I am sure we will.

“To be in pressure situations like we have been in recent weeks will only help us. Playing in big games, high-pressure games, is what every football should want to do.

“From the Leeds game, drawing that game took the sting out of us a little.

“Had we won, things might have been different. We cant think ifs, buts and maybes. We have got over the line, whether we win the title or not.”