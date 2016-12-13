Liverpool watching Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles.

It is understood that the Reds have been keeping tabs on the Magpies’ former England Under-21 defender in recent weeks.

Lascelles has been one of the stand out performers in Rafa Benitez’s men’s charge to the top of the Championship table.

And they could make a big money January move for the 23-year-old, who has previously been linked with a switch to fellow Premier League title-chasers Chelsea.

Liverpool sent a representative to scout Lascelles during last weekend’s 4-0 win over Birmingham at St James’s Park.

And it is understood that they will watch the United captain again in the coming weeks, with a view to potentially making a bid for Lascelles in the winter window.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be targeting defensive reinforcements at Anfield next month, as he looks to become the first Merseyside boss to deliver the league title since 1990.

In October, reports surfaced that Antonio Conte’s Blues could make an £18 million bid, a move which was later played down by the player himself, who declared his want to remain on Tyneside.

It is unlikely that United will entertain bids for the former Nottingham Forest man, who was rumoured to be interesting the Reds prior to sealing a £7million move to United, along with keeper Karl Darlow in the summer of 2014.

Meanwhile, former boss Alan Pardew is eyeing a January raid for full-back Paul Dummett.

Palace find themselves in a Premier League relegation battle despite significant summer investment, which included nabbing England winger Andros Townsend from St James’s Park.

But, despite some calls for his head, Pardew is set to be backed in January by the Selhurst Park board. And Dummett could fit the bill for the Eagles.

The 25-year-old academy graduate was linked with a move to Palace in the summer, but remained on Tyneside, and has since become an integral part of Benitez’s promotion-chasing outfit.

With Achraf Lazaar set to head to the African Cup of Nations, it’s unlikely United will allow Dummett to leave.