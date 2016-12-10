Losing run has brought Magpies together, says Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin reckons that Newcastle United’s losing run has brought the Magpies’ players even closer together.

The Championship leaders lost three games in the space of six days.

Newcastle’s nine-game league and cup winning run was brought to an end by Blackburn Rovers late last month.

The Tynesiders then went out of the EFL Cup on penalties after an exhausting 120 minutes.

And nine-man Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground eight days ago.

Defender Yedlin says last week underlined the challenges that come with being the team to beat in English football’s second tier.

“It’s given us that ‘us against everybody else’ feeling, which I think every team needs if you’re going to be very successful,” said Yedlin. “We’ve had that mentality all year.

“We’re the big club in the Championship. We’re the one everyone wants to beat, so we’re going to get that sometimes. Sometimes we’re going to get a bit unlucky.

“As long as we stay together, I’m sure we can do well.”

On the Mags’ three defeats, summer signing Yedlin added: “We’ve had eight wins in a row, so obviously it can feel like the end of the world a bit.

“It’s disappointing. It’s just a rough patch in our season.

“Now we’re looking to come out of it with three points and there’s no better place to do it than in front of our own fans. Hopefully, we can get a good result.

“Everybody’s disappointed, especially after we’d been on such a good run.

“But, because we went on that run, we’re still in a very good place. I don’t think there’s any need to panic or get worried.

“We know the job in hand and what we need to do.”