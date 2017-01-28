Newcastle boss opens door to fresh loan move for keeper Tim Krul

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says Tim Krul must get games between now and the end of the season.

The goalkeeper – who has recovered from a long-term knee injury – is on a season-long loan at Ajax.

But the 28-year-old, linked with a move to Chelsea, is yet to play a competitive senior game for the Dutch club.

Krul, signed by Ajax to replace Barcelona-bound Jasper Cillessen last summer, has been kept out of the team by the form of Andre Onana since returning to full fitness.

Benitez, however, wants to see long-serving Krul, under contract at Newcastle for another 18 months, back between the posts.

And he hasn’t ruled out the Holland international joining another club on loan this month.

“Tim is a top-class keeper who needed some time because he has been injured,” said Benitez.

“He has been playing for the Ajax Under-21 team, so if someone is interested in a keeper then it’s always a name that people will look at.

“We’ve had one club asking, but we weren’t very happy with the idea because it was not the right club.

“But if someone is asking, then we have to consider it, because we sent him on loan with the idea for him to play.

“It’s important for him to keep playing, or have this chance.”

Krul – who played another game for Ajax’s Under-21s last night – ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015.

Meanwhile, Benitez is considering handing fit-again Aleksandar Mitrovic a start against Oxford United in the FA Cup this afternoon.

The striker suffered a deep cut to his leg in the club’s third-round tie against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s early this month.

Asked if Mitrovic was fit enough to start at the Kassam Stadium, Benitez said: “He’s doing well in the training sessions, so we have to decide how long if he starts how long he could play.

“Or if he doesn’t start, then when to bring him on to help the team. But he can play.”

“We played (Yoan) Gouffran the other day. We can play Ayoze (Perez) there, and Mitrovic is coming back, so I think we can manage more or less without Daryl (Murphy) from the start.”