Ian Cathro has left Newcastle United to become the head coach at Hearts.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Tynecastle and will take charge of Saturday’s Premiership game at Rangers.

He replaces Robbie Neilson, who left last week to take over at MK Dons.

Cathro had been an assistant coach at St James’s Park since June last year, serving under Steve McClaren and then Rafa Benitez.