Newcastle could face battle with Brighton for Chelsea starlet

Newcastle United could re-ignite their interest in England youth international Ruben Loftus-Cheek, following Chelsea’s decision to make the 21-year-old available.

Although, the Magpies could face competition from Brighton, who have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Newcastle this morning returned for the first day of pre-season training at the club’s Benton base. But it’s fair to say that the Magpies squad does not resemble anything like what manager Rafa Benitez would have hoped for.

Having aimed to have a chunk of his business done, with up to five new faces on board, Newcastle have fallen well below that - managing to sign just Christian Atsu from Chelsea in a deal worth around £6million.

It’s been a frustrating summer so far for the Spaniard. And with most of his transfer work still to be done, United continue to be linked with players daily - Loftus-Cheek the latest.

Benitez is a known admirer of the Blues kid, having made an attempt to sign him on loan in the winter window.

And United have been encouraged by the news that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not see Loftus-Cheek as part of his first-team plans next season, as the Stamford Bridge outfit look to defend the Premier League title.

Benitez is desperate to add to his midfield, having been down to the bare bones in that department last season - Jack Colback (illness) and Isaac Hayden (injury) were both forced to play through the pain barrier at crucial points in the second tier campaign.

And Loftus-Cheek, also wanted by Chris Hughton’s Brighton, is a player who may be considered, so too Hamburg’s Lewis Holtby, although a loan deal is most likely for the former.

Newcastle have also been linked with summer moves for England internationals Kieran Gibbs and Joe Hart.

The Magpies are believed to be one of a number of Premier League clubs to consider signing the Arsenal left-back, after he managed just 11 top flight appearances for the club last season.

Hart is expected to leave Man City this summer - he is not wanted by Pep Guardiola.