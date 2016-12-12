Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot makes return after injury

Rob Elliot has made a successful comeback from injury after more than eight months on the sidelines at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper played in tonight’s 4-2 Under-23 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park.

Elliot ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in March.

And the 30-year-old – who signed a new long-term contract at the club in August – came through the Premier League 2 victory over Villa in front of a 534 crowd.

Peter Beardsley’s side came from behind to win thanks to goals from Curtis Good, Stuart Findlay, Tom Heardman and South Shields-born Liam Smith.

Elliot is now close to a recall to Rafa Benitez’s first-team squad.

Karl Darlow has been Benitez’s first-choice goalkeeper since late September, when he replaced summer signing Matz Sels between the posts.

United manager Benitez will allow 19-year-old goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to leave on loan next month.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot, Williams, Gibson, Hunter, Good, Findlay (Satka, 83), El-Mhanni (Holmes, 68), Barlaser, Heardman, Charman (Smith, 62), Roberts.