Newcastle line up potential cup clash with Sunderland

Newcastle United's Under-18s set up a possible derby meeting with Sunderland in the FA Youth Cup with a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

A crowd of more than 1,000 at St James's Park last night saw Dave Watson's side book their place in the fifth round of the competition.

Substitute Thomas Allan scored twice and Lewis McNall also found the net in the fourth-round tie, which also saw United goalkeeper Nathan Harker save a penalty.

Harker said on Twitter: "Unbelievable battling tonight, great 3-1 win Vs Swansea and into the hat! Great bonus for me to save a pen and get an assist!"

Newcastle will face either Sunderland or Shrewsbury Town - who face each other at Eppleton CW tomorrow night - in the fifth round.

United beat Sunderland 4-0 in a fourth-round tie in 2014 thanks to a hat-trick from Jonathyn Quinn and a strike from Adam Armstrong.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Spooner, Aplin (Cass, 77), M Longstaff, Bailey, Gibson, Gallacher (Wilson, 74), Goodridge, McNall, Sangare (Allan, 46), Smith.