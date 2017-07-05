Newcastle ponder move for Burnley striker – with West Ham potential rivals

Newcastle United are weighing up a summer move for Andre Gray – after the Burnley striker’s contract talks hit an impasse.

Gray has a year left on his deal at Turf Moor – and talks over a new contract have stalled.

And a clutch of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, are waiting on developments.

West Ham United are understood to be considering a move for Gray, who is also interesting Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Gray and his representatives have held talks over a new contract at Burnley, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old is reportedly looking for a significant pay rise at Turf Moor.

Burnley, however, have a strict wage structure and the two parties have not come to an agreement.

Gray joined the club from Brentford two years ago and helped Sean Dyche’s win promotion to Premier League.

The Wolverhampton-born player netted nine top-flight goals last season.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants to sign a striker in this summer’s transfer window, and a move for Gray has been discussed.

Burnley will have a decision to make on his future if he refuses to sign a new contract at Turf Moor.

Should they decide to sell, Gray could command a fee of more than £10million.

Burnley rejected a bid from West Ham for Gray in the January transfer window.

Back then, the club was determined not to sell Gray, but their stance is likely to change if he makes it clear he will not sign a new deal.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have already signed defender Florian Lejeune and winger Christian Atsu this summer.

And Benitez is keen for the club to do more business well ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which kicks off on August 12.