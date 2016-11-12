Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic shuns transfer talk, amid Napoli rumours

Transfer talk matters little to Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Instead the big Serbian forward’s only focus is in continuing to transfer his Championship form onto the international stage.

Mitrovic, who netted twice on his last outing for the Serbs, has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Napoli in the January transfer window.

But the 22-year-old, currently preparing to face team-mate Paul Dummett’s Wales, shunned talk of a switch away from Tyneside when speaking to the Serbian media, preferring to talk about matters on the pitch.

“I feel great, in good shape. I hope to continue (in this form) and that will help the team in Wales,” said Magpies’ fan favourite.

“Our games are showing that we deserve the trust of the nation.

“If we play as a team and if we do what the manager asks of us, there shouldn’t be a problem.

“Wales is not only (Gareth) Bale. They have a lot of good quality. We need to really pay attention to (Joe) Allen and (Aaron) Ramsey.

“Just let (Dusan) Tadic steer us through the match in Cardiff and pick the passes as only he knows how.”

Having been linked with a winter window move for the five-goal United man, Napoli are reported to have cooled their interest in recent days.

Although still keen to replace injured talisman Arkadiusz Milik, it is thought the Gli Azzurri are keen to pursue more experienced targets.

They are said to have placed Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud at the top of their January wishlist alongside Sassuolo’s Grégoire Defrel.

Speaking to CalcioNapoli24, Mitrovic’s agent Nenad Jestrovic has said that it is unlikely his client will leave St James’s Park.

On the Napoli links, he said: “It is very unlikely at the moment. The only certainty right now is that he will end the season at Newcastle United.

“In the past there was some contact, but for now it’s out of the question.

“He will spend another six months in England, then well decide what to do with his future.”